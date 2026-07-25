Free eight-week diabetes series starts Aug. 6 in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The Community Home Project, an initiative of the Marion County Hospital District, will host a free, eight-week diabetes Self-Management Series. The program is set to begin Thursday, Aug. 6, and conclude Thursday, Sept. 25, at the Howard Academy Community Center in Ocala.

These classes are open to individuals ages 18 and older who are prediabetic, diabetic, or support someone with diabetes. All participants will engage in the Diabetes Education Empowerment Program (DEEP), an eight-week curriculum designed to enhance diabetes self-care.

Throughout the course, attendees will gain knowledge and skills to better manage their diabetes. This includes guidance on improving eating habits, increasing physical activity, monitoring body numbers, and preventing complications associated with diabetes.

Classes will meet weekly from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Howard Academy Community Center, located at 306 NW 7th Ave., Ocala.

For more information or to register, interested individuals can call 352-671-4186 or send an email to CHP@mchdt.org.

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