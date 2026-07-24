Barriers installed at Lake Eola as swan flock moves out

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visitors to Lake Eola Park will notice temporary barriers along the shoreline Friday as Orlando prepares to relocate the remaining members of its captive swan flock.

The city said the barriers are intended to provide a safe environment during the final phase of the relocation, which is expected to be completed this weekend.

Orlando has worked with state and federal wildlife experts to ensure the effort complies with wildlife regulations and prioritizes the health of the swans, city officials said.

The relocation began in May after the city announced it was pausing its longtime captive swan program.

Channel 9 previously reported that 29 swans died during an avian influenza outbreak. The deaths prompted a review of the program with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

City officials said that review found it would become increasingly difficult to meet requirements for keeping captive wildlife at an active urban park, particularly during major construction planned through the Lake Eola Park Master Plan.

More than a dozen swans were moved during the initial phase of the process.

The city previously identified Travis Williams Exotic, an FWC-licensed exotic animal facility in Lake Butler, as the new home for the swans. Officials said family groups would be moved together to reduce stress on the birds.

Orlando leaders have said they hope some swans could eventually return to Lake Eola, although no timeline or commitment has been announced.

Visitors may continue to see wild swans at the park after the city-owned birds are moved. The city said those free-ranging birds naturally migrate through urban waterways and are not part of its captive flock.

The swans have been associated with Lake Eola for more than a century and have become one of downtown Orlando’s most recognizable symbols.

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