Man arrested with fentanyl, meth and loaded gun after Deltona chase, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies say he fled from a traffic stop, led them on a chase through Deltona and was later found with several illegal drugs and a loaded handgun.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Donnie Williams.

Investigators say Williams refused to stop, leading deputies on a pursuit through Deltona before his vehicle was disabled by stop sticks.

Deputies said Williams then got out of the vehicle and ran into nearby woods, where he attempted to hide before he was taken into custody.

After his arrest, deputies said they recovered a backpack Williams allegedly discarded while fleeing.

Inside, investigators say they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine and a loaded firearm.

Williams has been charged with armed drug trafficking.

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