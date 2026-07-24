Orlando police seek help finding missing 76-year-old Judy Louise Domingo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 76-year-old woman who may be unable to return home safely.

Judy Louise Domingo was last seen around 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the Orlando VA Medical Center, located at 5201 Raymond St.

Police said Domingo was wearing a black-and-white shirt and black pants. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Her family says she may be experiencing a cognitive disorder, according to police.

Anyone who sees Domingo or knows where she may be should call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or 911 immediately.

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