Man jailed in Volusia County following bridge threat, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — An Edgewater man is behind bars after police say he threatened to cause damage to a bridge in New Smyrna Beach.

Police claim Logan Cimms, 20, made a written threat to commit an act of terrorism after allegedly threatening structural integrity to the South Causeway Bridge.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said it received a tip about electronic communications involving the threat.

Detectives began looking into it and said they reached out to the FBI and other local police departments to determine who made the threat and whether it was credible.

Police said the investigation led them to Cimms and that officials determined there was “no ongoing threat to the public.”

In a Facebook post, NSBPD Chief Chief Chris Kirk said he was grateful for the partnership among law enforcement and for the citizens who reported their concerns to police.

“If you see something suspicious, report it immediately. Public vigilance plays a critical role in keeping our community safe.”

Cimms was booked into Volusia County Jail and is expected to make his initial appearance in court on Friday.

According to online jail records, he has been charged with “written threats to to kill or do bodily injury.”

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