Orlando man arrested after being clocked at 100 mph on State Road 417

ORLANDO, Fla. — A driver was arrested after an Orlando police officer said radar clocked his vehicle traveling 100 mph on State Road 417.

The officer was monitoring northbound traffic near Lake Nona Boulevard shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he noticed a black Volkswagen traveling at a high speed, according to an arrest report.

The officer initially estimated that the vehicle was traveling approximately 100 mph before confirming that speed using his patrol vehicle’s radar.

Police said the Volkswagen did not slow before the officer initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Roberto Marquez Santana of Orlando.

Santana was arrested under Florida’s dangerous excessive speeding law and taken to the Orange County Booking and Release Center. He was also issued a speeding citation.

The arrest report listed his bond at $1,000. The Volkswagen was released at the scene to its registered owner.

Florida’s dangerous excessive speeding law took effect in July 2025. It allows authorities to arrest drivers accused of traveling at least 50 mph above the speed limit or reaching at least 100 mph while threatening people or property or interfering with another vehicle.

A first conviction can result in up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 or both. Subsequent convictions carry stronger penalties, including the possibility of a driver’s license suspension.

Police said the traffic stop was recorded by the officer’s body-worn camera and patrol vehicle dashboard camera.

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