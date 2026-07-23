Florida set to carry out two executions on same day for first time in more than 60 years

STARKE, Fla. — Florida is preparing for two executions next week after the state Supreme Court denied an inmate’s request to block his death sentence.

80-year-old Dominik Occhicone is scheduled to be executed Tuesday. If carried out, he would become the oldest person executed in Florida during the modern era.

Occhicone was convicted in the 1980 killings of his former girlfriend’s parents in Pasco County. He has remained on death row for decades while pursuing legal challenges to his sentence.

His execution is scheduled for the same day as former Mascotte police officer James Duckett, who was sentenced to death for the 1987 rape and murder of 11-year-old Teresa McAbee.

The two executions would mark the first time in more than 60 years that Florida has carried out two inmate executions on the same day.

The Florida Supreme Court’s decision clears the way for the state to proceed with Occhicone’s execution as scheduled.

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