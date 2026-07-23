New AI rules could change how Central Florida students use chatbots in schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — New rules aimed at regulating the use of artificial intelligence in schools could soon impact students across Central Florida.

The Florida Department of Education is expected to review a new set of AI guidelines next month as the state considers how schools should manage the growing use of artificial intelligence tools.

Among the proposed guidelines are measures that would give parents more control over their children’s interactions with AI chatbots used in schools.

The rules would allow families to have a say in whether and how students use AI-based tools as part of their education.

The proposal also includes restrictions on state agencies working with AI companies that are connected to foreign countries of concern.

Education leaders say the guidelines are intended to address concerns surrounding student privacy, safety, and the responsible use of emerging technology in classrooms.

The Department of Education’s review next month will be the next step in determining whether the proposed rules move forward and how they could be implemented in schools statewide.

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