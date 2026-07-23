Tropical storm Bertha remains disorganized ahead of potential Texas landfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bertha remained disorganized Thursday morning and will likely make another landfall in Texas later today.

The 11 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center reported winds of 45 mph as the storm hugs the southwestern Louisiana coastline.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Sargent, Texas. The warning east of Morgan City has been canceled.

Tropical Storm Bertha Tropical Storm Bertha remained disorganized Thursday morning and will likely make another landfall in Texas later today.

Little change in strength is expected today as it will likely make landfall in southeast Texas Monday afternoon or evening. Bertha is expected to dissipate over inland Texas in the next 24 hours.

The system is expected to continue to move westward.

Tropical Storm Bertha Tropical Storm Bertha remained disorganized Thursday morning and will likely make another landfall in Texas later today.

Tropical storm conditions will continue to spread across parts of southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas on Monday.

Bertha is expected to produce an additional 2-4 inches of rainfall along the northwestern Gulf coast, with isolated 6-inch totals possible.

For Central Florida, dry air will remain in place as Bertha continues to move away from the state. Deeper tropical moisture will likely begin to return on Friday.

Bertha formed Monday evening and is the second named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

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