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Indoor medieval festival returns to Kissimmee in August

The event features more than 200 exhibitors, live entertainment and medieval combat

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Magik & Mythk Festival returns in August
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Knights, wizards, dragons and fairies will take over Osceola Heritage Park when the Magik & Mythk Festival returns in August.

The indoor medieval and fantasy festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, inside the park’s air-conditioned Events Center.

Organizers said the event will feature more than 200 exhibitors, live entertainment, costume contests, medieval combat demonstrations, artisans and interactive activities.

Guests are invited to attend in cosplay, medieval attire or everyday clothing.

Tickets cost $15.15 through Ticketmaster. Children 13 and younger receive free admission.

More information is available at OHPark.com.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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