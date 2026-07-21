Indoor medieval festival returns to Kissimmee in August

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Knights, wizards, dragons and fairies will take over Osceola Heritage Park when the Magik & Mythk Festival returns in August.

The indoor medieval and fantasy festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, inside the park’s air-conditioned Events Center.

Organizers said the event will feature more than 200 exhibitors, live entertainment, costume contests, medieval combat demonstrations, artisans and interactive activities.

Guests are invited to attend in cosplay, medieval attire or everyday clothing.

Tickets cost $15.15 through Ticketmaster. Children 13 and younger receive free admission.

More information is available at OHPark.com.

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