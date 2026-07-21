Georgia mother faces possible felony charge after toddler son fatally shot by cousin

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Georgia mother could face a felony charge after her toddler was shot and killed by his 4-year-old cousin in Central Florida.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has recommended the victim’s mother, Shakelia Tennyson, be charged with culpable negligence.

On Monday, the sheriff’s investigators announced they had concluded their probe into the July 12 death of 2-year-old Braden Tennyson.

The State Attorney’s Office must review the evidence and decide if it should move forward with the charge, add charges, or forego charges altogether.

OCSO investigators believe Braden would still be alive had the gun that killed him been secured.

That’s why the agency is recommending to the State Attorney’s Office that his mother, who owned the weapon, be charged with a felony.

Braden’s family traveled more than 400 miles from Louisville, Georgia, to Storey Lake Resort in Osceola County for his third birthday.

He was killed just two days before he would have turned 3.

We’re told Shakelia has returned to Georgia, has been notified of the recommendation, and is cooperating with investigators.

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