Edgewater advances proposal to potentially ban data centers

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Edgewater city leaders have taken a step toward potentially banning data centers, advancing a proposal that could appear on the November ballot.

The City Commission approved the first reading of the measure during a meeting this week. A final vote is expected next month.

If approved, the issue would then go before voters for a decision in November.

Data centers, which often support artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency operations, have garnered concerns from city officials. They indicate a need for additional information regarding the long-term effects of running these facilities close to residential neighborhoods.

Key concerns include potential increases in utility costs and potential environmental effects associated with large-scale data operations.

City officials say the additional time before the final vote will allow for further research and public input.

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