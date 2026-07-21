Joe Halman Jr. appointed as Haines City’s next city manager

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Commission has appointed Joe Halman Jr. as the city’s next city manager.

Halman previously served as Haines City’s public safety director, overseeing its police and fire departments. He has more than 40 years of public service experience, according to the city.

“I am committed to leading with integrity, transparency, collaboration and accountability,” Halman said. “My goal is to ensure that every decision we make reflects the best interests of our citizens while supporting the employees who work tirelessly every day to move Haines City forward.”

Halman succeeds Loyd Stewart, who became interim city manager following former City Manager James Elensky’s departure. Stewart will return to his previous role as one of the city’s two deputy city managers.

As city manager, Halman will oversee daily municipal operations, manage the city’s budget and implement policies established by the City Commission.

The terms of Halman’s appointment will be negotiated with Interim City Attorney Seth Claytor at a later date.

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