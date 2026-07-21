Volusia County leaders prepare to vote on Florida’s first domestic violence registry

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders are just hours from voting to create a domestic violence database. If it passes, people convicted in a domestic violence related crime would have to register with the county like a sex offender.

The database would be the first in the state of Florida but not the first in the country. Volusia County is actually modeling this plan off of Tennessee which has a domestic violence registry statewide.

If approved as is tonight, the database would list people convicted of two or more domestic violence related crimes. But Council Member Matt Reinhart who sponsored the proposal says he wants to change it to just one conviction.

He believes the database could help prevent repeat domestic violence. Since databases are funded by taxpayers, we asked why this was necessary when a person’s criminal record is already usually public.

Reinhart said it would simplify things.

“I’m thinking about is a direct feed coming from the clerk’s office on a daily basis so it’s nothing that we have to recreate the wheel, it’s minimal cost if any that our it department can do this. It would list the name, date of birth, offense itself and probably their mugshot photo,” said Reinhart.

Reinhart said he believes the website could help prevent domestic violence in dating and give families with elderly relatives peace of mind when hiring a caretaker.

The county is set to discuss and vote on this Tuesday. We will keep you updated on the decision.

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