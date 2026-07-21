Mount Dora Police Chief Michael Gibson to retire Aug. 1

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora Police Chief Michael T. Gibson will retire Aug. 1 after nearly 35 years in law enforcement.

Gibson has led the Mount Dora Police Department since 2019. The city said he guided the department through organizational growth while strengthening partnerships with residents, businesses and other law enforcement agencies.

Before joining Mount Dora, Gibson spent nearly three decades with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He worked in patrol, investigations, narcotics, gang enforcement, community relations and executive leadership.

Gibson also led the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation’s Vice, Organized Crime and Human Trafficking Section and established the Sheriff’s Office Parcel Interception Squad as its first sergeant.

“Serving the Mount Dora community has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Gibson said. “I am incredibly proud of the men and women of this department and all that we have accomplished together.”

Before entering law enforcement, Gibson served nearly six years as a security police officer at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. He later earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida.

Gibson also co-authored the book “Human Trafficking: A Systemwide Public Safety and Community Approach.”

“Chief Gibson has led the Mount Dora Police Department with professionalism, integrity and a genuine commitment to both public safety and community policing,” City Manager Vince Sandersfeld said.

Gibson plans to spend more time with his family and pursue his interests in boating and woodworking after retiring.

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