Deadly crash involving semi-truck shuts down OBT near SR-417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down a portion of Orange Blossom Trial in Orange County.

The crash involved a semi-truck and a car.

Florida Highway Patrol received word of the crash shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and said it happened near the State Road 417 off-ramp to OBT.

Deadly crash on Orange Blossom Trail Troopers said a car collided with a semi-truck on July 20, 2026 along Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Investigators told Channel 9 on scene that the driver of a tractor-trailer had exited SR-417 and was attempting to make a lefthand turn onto northbound OBT. FHP said a car traveling at a high rate of speed along southbound OBT collided with the cab of the truck.

Deadly crash on Orange Blossom Trail Troopers said a car collided with a semi-truck on July 20, 2026 along Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

A trooper said the top of the car was sheered off as it passed underneath the semi. The car continued southbound on OBT for about one thousand feet before slamming into a pole in the area of Town Center Boulevard.

Deadly crash on Orange Blossom Trail Troopers said a car collided with a semi-truck on July 20, 2026 along Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

FHP said one person died in the crash.

As of 6 a.m., Orange Blossom Trail remained closed in both directions between Deerfield Blvd. and Town Center Blvd.

Deadly crash on Orange Blossom Trail Troopers said a car collided with a semi-truck on July 20, 2026 along Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9’s Sam Martello is bringing you live reports from near the shutdown and Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring the crash from the Traffic Center.

Watch Eyewitness News This Morning on Channel 9 and TV 27 for more on this breaking story.

Deadly crash on Orange Blossom Trail Troopers said a car collided with a semi-truck on July 20, 2026 along Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group