Jury selection begins in Merritt Island home invasion murder trial

MERITT ISLAND, Fla. — Jury selection is underway in Brevard County in the joint murder trial of three men accused in a deadly Merritt Island home invasion that left 25-year-old Matthew Nicol dead more than five years ago.

Investigators say Chase Harrison, Cory Cabaniss and Anthony Davila posed as DEA agents and sheriff’s deputies when they carried out the robbery at Nicol’s East Hall Road home. All three are charged with first-degree felony murder.

According to investigators, the suspects arrived in a rented U-Haul van wearing tactical gear, masks and carrying rifles. Authorities say the group was targeting a rival drug dealer who lived at the residence.

During the robbery, Nicol was zip-tied and inadvertently shot.

Nicol’s dog was also shot and killed by one of the suspects.

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