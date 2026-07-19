Former Florida juvenile corrections officer facing over 100 felony charges bonds out of jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Former Florida Department of Juvenile Justice corrections officer Crystal Lawson has bonded out of jail, according to the Orange County Jail.

The jail confirmed to WFTV that Lawson, whose bond was set at one million dollars, posted her bail at 2:55 pm on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Lawson is facing over 100 felony charges for allegedly leaking information from the Comprehensive Case Information System.

This follows her bond hearing on Friday, July 17, 2026, where a judge denied a bond reduction for the second time.

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