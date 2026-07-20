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Brevard Schools Foundation announces $1,250 annual scholarship for students

Applications for the first $1,250 award will open in January 2027

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
New scholarship to support Brevard graduates attending Florida universities Applications for the first $1,250 award will open in January 2027 (Apple Photos Clean Up)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new scholarship will provide financial assistance to Brevard Public Schools graduates attending public universities in Florida.

The Brevard Schools Foundation announced the creation of the David W. Matte Scholarship, which will award $1,250 to one graduating senior each year for four years.

Applications for the first award will open through the foundation’s scholarship portal in January 2027. The inaugural recipient will receive the money for the 2027-28 academic year.

Applicants must be graduating Brevard Public Schools seniors, have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be accepted to a Florida public university. Preference will be given to students planning to study business administration.

Matte, a Navy veteran and retired principal financial analyst with Harris Corp., now L3Harris Technologies, has lived in Brevard County for more than 50 years.

He previously established scholarships at Eastern Florida State College and Florida Atlantic University.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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