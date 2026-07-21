Blue Origin repairs key hardware after explosive test at Launch Complex 36

BREVARD, Fla. — Blue Origin is making significant progress in rebuilding Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral following the explosive static fire test that damaged the company’s New Glenn launch pad in May. The company recently moved its two-million-pound launch table to its Integration Facility for inspection and adjustments. The launch table supports the rocket on the pad and must be precisely aligned before liftoff.

Dr. Don Platt, Director of Florida Tech’s Spaceport Education Center, says the move signals Blue Origin is well beyond debris removal and demolition efforts. “They’re really getting to the point now where they’re rebuilding the pad,” Platt said. “If they’re working on this umbilical system attached to this table, then I think they’ve pretty much figured out what went wrong with the explosion.”

Platt also noted that Blue Origin has continued development of its Blue Moon lunar lander, which is expected to play a role in NASA’s Artemis III mission. It’s a demonstration mission designed to test docking operations between NASA’s Orion spacecraft and commercial lunar landers in low Earth orbit.

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