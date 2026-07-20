Port Orange man arrested for ‘thousands’ of harassing calls and false child abuse report

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Orange man is accused of making thousands of harassing calls to a Flagler County woman and filing a false child abuse report against her.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 31-year-old Luke Herbert on July 17 following a five-month investigation.

The woman contacted detectives in February and reported receiving calls and messages from blocked and unfamiliar numbers since March 2025. Some days, she received more than 50 calls, leaving her voicemail constantly full, according to an arrest affidavit.

ISD - Luke Herbert Arrest Photo - 26-12311 A Port Orange man is accused of making thousands of harassing calls to a Flagler County woman and filing a false child abuse report against her.

Detectives said Herbert used internet-based phone numbers and disguised his personal number so calls appeared as “Unknown.” Records showed his cellphone placed 213 calls to the woman during one week in February, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also accused Herbert of using an internet-based number to file a false report with the Florida Department of Children and Families in December. The report claimed the woman and her husband were abusing their children.

A child protective investigator found nothing supporting the allegations and closed the case as unfounded, deputies said.

Detectives obtained records from phone service providers and internet companies that linked several numbers used to contact the woman to IP addresses associated with Herbert’s known residences, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the woman’s only connection to Herbert was that he had previously been trespassed from the business where she worked.

Herbert was arrested at his Port Orange home on charges of stalking, filing a false report of child abuse and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

He was booked into the Volusia County Jail and later released on $12,500 bond.

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