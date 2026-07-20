Drivers running over traffic cones during deadly I-95 crash investigation prompts FDOT review

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash investigation on I-95 in Volusia County highlighted another serious danger facing first responders working along Florida highways.

While the Florida Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on I-95 near State Road 44, Channel 9 watched as driver after driver ignored traffic cones and entered the closed portion of the interstate, potentially putting emergency crews and road workers at risk.

In the dark, early morning hours, several drivers ran over traffic cones that had been placed to shut down the interstate for the investigation.

Even after sunrise, the problem continued. Channel 9 captured video showing a likely frustrated Road Ranger repeatedly repositioning cones after drivers continued to drive through the closure.

Despite flashing emergency lights, warning signs and traffic cones, drivers continued pushing through the blocked area. Some realized their mistake and quickly turned around. Others continued driving into the closed section. The Florida Department of Transportation said there was no problem with the traffic control setup. Instead, officials believe distracted driving was to blame.

“Remember, visual is anytime you take your eyes off the road. It’s not just the phone. It could be taking your hands off the wheel, whether that’s to put on makeup, to eat, or there’s other passengers in the vehicle that may distract you. Even your mind,” said FHP Trooper Migdalisis Garcia.

State transportation leaders said this is not an isolated problem. They regularly see drivers fail to slow down or move over for emergency responders, tow trucks, road workers and traffic control devices. Last year, FDOT noticed an increase in Move Over law violations along I-4 in Orange County and launched a public awareness campaign aimed at changing driver behavior.

“Not only is it the right thing to do to move over for these vehicles -- it’s also the law,” said FHP Lieutenant Tara Crescenzi

According to FDOT, that campaign reached millions of drivers through social media videos and advertisements displayed at gas pumps.

After reviewing Channel 9’s video from I-95, FDOT said it plans to review conditions along that corridor and will consider launching a similar Move Over campaign there.

The goal is to encourage drivers to slow down, stay alert and protect the people working just feet away from traffic.

Florida’s Move Over law now applies to all stopped vehicles displaying hazard lights, not just emergency responders. Drivers must move over one lane when it is safe to do so. If changing lanes is not possible, they must slow down by at least 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group