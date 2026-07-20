Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing rideshare driver

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a stabbing that left a rideshare driver injured early Monday morning near East Marks Street and Kenilworth Terrace.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a violent altercation. According to investigators, the incident began when a suspect became upset after a rideshare driver refused to provide a trip without a request made through the app.

Police say the suspect then stabbed the driver before fleeing the area.

A short time later, officers located the suspect, identified as Jovaughn Nathan Matthie, inside a nearby restaurant. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Matthie has been arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge.

Authorities say additional details are being withheld at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as they come in.

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