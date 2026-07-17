AdventHealth to open new cancer institute in Winter Garden on July 27

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — AdventHealth will begin welcoming patients July 27 at the new home of its Cancer Institute in Winter Garden.

The facility will give patients in West Orange County and surrounding communities greater access to specialized cancer care closer to home.

Services will include radiation and medical oncology, immunotherapy and personalized treatment plans informed by genetic testing. Patients will also have access to board-certified oncologists, specialized nurses and nurse navigators who can help coordinate care.

“This new home for the AdventHealth Cancer Institute at Winter Garden was thoughtfully designed with patients and families at the center,” said Dr. Mazen Zaarour, a hematologist and oncologist at AdventHealth Winter Garden. “It brings together advanced treatments, specialized expertise and whole-person support so more people can receive expert care right in their backyard.”

The location will also include the Eden Spa and Boutique, which provides support for patients experiencing hair loss, lymphedema and post-mastectomy needs.

Demand for cancer services in the Winter Garden area is expected to rise as the community continues to grow. Health care consulting agency Sg2 projects demand for PET imaging in the area will increase 7.1% by 2027, according to AdventHealth.

The expansion is expected to create approximately 50 jobs, Winter Garden Mayor John Rees said.

“Having this level of cancer care here in Winter Garden means so much to our community,” Rees said. “It gives families the peace of mind that comes from knowing they can receive world-class care close to home.”

The Winter Garden institute will also connect patients with cancer specialists across AdventHealth’s broader network.

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