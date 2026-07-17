CENTRAL FLORIDA — The threat for potential tropical activity near Florida increased on Friday afternoon, as an upper-level low now sits over the eastern Gulf.

The upper-level low is producing widespread rain and storms and could organize further in the coming days as it lifts northward.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving this area a 30% chance of development.

Florida tropical development chance increases as Gulf system forms NHC is monitoring a disturbance in the eastern Gulf that could develop over the next several days, bringing higher rain chances to Central Florida.

There is very high uncertainty about whether any development will occur.

Many global models are indicating a very weak non-tropical system that eventually fades away next week.

Other high-resolution models are developing a stronger system in the northeastern Gulf.

Florida tropical development chance increases as Gulf system forms NHC is monitoring a disturbance in the eastern Gulf that could develop over the next several days, bringing higher rain chances to Central Florida.

One key factor will be the direction any possible system takes. Models are somewhat split between a Western and a Northeastern path.

For Central Florida, higher chances of rain and storms are possible this weekend into early next week as deep tropical moisture lifts into the area.

Florida tropical development chance increases as Gulf system forms NHC is monitoring a disturbance in the eastern Gulf that could develop over the next several days, bringing higher rain chances to Central Florida.

The exact impacts on the region will depend heavily on the track and intensity of any possible system.

The biggest impacts from any system would likely occur right along the west coast beaches.

Florida tropical development chance increases as Gulf system forms NHC is monitoring a disturbance in the eastern Gulf that could develop over the next several days, bringing higher rain chances to Central Florida.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on this system over the next several days.

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