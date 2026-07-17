Weather warnings issued as strong storms move through Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The National Weather Service has issued weather warnings as strong storms move through Central Florida.

ACTIVE ALERTS

EXPIRED ALERTS

MARION 7-17 TSTORM

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southern Marion County until 2:30 PM.

This includes Belleview.

Movement is northwest at 5 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.

Additional strong-to-severe storms are possible in parts of Central Florida through the early evening hours.

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