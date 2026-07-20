‘Our home is in shambles’ Deltona couple left with $176K bill, Lien after County repair program

DELTONA, Fla. — A Volusia County couple says a hurricane recovery program meant to help rebuild their home has instead left them with costly repairs, unanswered questions and a lien on their property.

Donna and George Welch turned to the county’s Transformation 386 program after their Deltona home sustained damage during back-to-back hurricanes in 2022. What began as an estimated $39,000 repair project ultimately ballooned to $176,000 — a cost now tied to a five-year lien against their home.

The program, administered by Volusia County in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is designed to assist homeowners with storm recovery. But the Welches say the process has left their home “in shambles” and their finances strained.

When Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler visited the property, the couple had just moved back in, with belongings still piled throughout the home. They pointed to what they describe as substandard work: granite countertops replaced with Formica, uneven and mismatched flooring, and lingering issues with bathrooms and doors.

The family also says they have yet to receive documentation explaining how the $176,000 was spent.

“My parents have a lien now for five years against their house,” said Michelle Welch, the couple’s daughter. “They cannot move out or sell it without paying that money back. There’s no specification on what they actually completed.”

The Welches say they were never given a final inspection report detailing what repairs were approved by the county and contractor. As of now, Channel 9 reports that attempts to obtain comment from both the county and the contractor have gone unanswered.

Donna Welch says enrolling in the program is something she deeply regrets.

“I did this thinking I was helping my family,” she said. “They didn’t help them because I just made it worse.”

The emotional toll has been significant, according to the family, who say the experience has led to stress and depression. Despite signing paperwork to reoccupy the home, they emphasize it was not an acknowledgment that the work was completed satisfactorily.

After media attention, one issue — water intrusion through a sliding glass door — was addressed. But the family says multiple problems remain unresolved as they continue seeking accountability.

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