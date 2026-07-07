Two dead after major crash in Seminole County, officials confirm

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people have been confirmed dead following a major vehicle crash in Casselberry.

The crash happened near the intersection of Sunnytown Road and Pine Ridge Road, north of State Road 436.

Seminole County Fire Department confirmed that at least two people died as a result of the crash, and another was transported to ORMC.

Two dead after high-speed crash in Seminole County, officials confirm Two people have been confirmed dead following a high-speed crash in Casselberry.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation, and officials have not yet released the identities of those killed or additional details about what caused the collision.

This is a developing story, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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