Marion County boxing coach accused of sexually abusing teen student over several months

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County boxing coach has been arrested after investigators say he sexually abused a teenage student over several months, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 64-year-old Juan Carlos Quintero-Barrios was arrested Monday and is charged with one count of lewd or lascivious molestation and eight counts of lewd or lascivious battery involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began June 10 after a juvenile reported she had been sexually abused by her former boxing coach beginning in September 2025.

Investigators said the victim told deputies the alleged abuse occurred over several months at multiple locations throughout Marion County, including Doghouse Boxing Gym, 4 Kings Boxing Gym, Quintero-Barrios’ home, a hotel room and inside his vehicle.

The victim gave detectives detailed accounts of the alleged abuse and told investigators Quintero-Barrios repeatedly warned her that “bad things would happen” if she told anyone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives interviewed Quintero-Barrios on Monday after he agreed to meet with investigators.

During the interview, authorities said he acknowledged serving as the victim’s boxing coach and described her as a “troublemaker.”

The sheriff’s office said detectives confronted Quintero-Barrios with the allegations and hotel receipts obtained during the investigation.

According to investigators, he became agitated and admitted to bringing a woman into the hotel room to cheat on his wife but refused to identify her.

Quintero-Barrios was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Because of his work as a boxing coach with children, detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Zachary Elliot at (352) 671-3847.

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