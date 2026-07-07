Palm Bay man arrested on DUI manslaughter charge months after deadly Melbourne crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Palm Bay man has been arrested nearly three months after a deadly crash in Melbourne that killed a 22-year-old woman, police said.

According to the Melbourne Police Department, Cody Nicholas Harrington, 19, was arrested July 6 after turning himself in at the Brevard County Jail.

Harrington faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter following an investigation into the April 30 crash.

Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of S. Babcock Street and University Boulevard after multiple 911 calls were received.

Investigators said Harrington was driving a Ford F-350 southbound on S. Babcock Street when the truck crossed the median into the northbound lanes and struck a 2016 Kia Soul.

The Kia’s driver, identified as 22-year-old Alcenta Castro-King of Palm Bay, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police said an extensive traffic homicide investigation followed, including months of follow-up work, interviews, video reviews, and analysis of forensic evidence.

Investigators said that the work led to probable cause for an arrest warrant, which was obtained on July 3.

Harrington was booked into the Brevard County Jail on the charges.

The Melbourne Police Department said anyone with additional information about the case can contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit’s Investigator Officer Whiteside at (321) 616-6087.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or online at crimeline.org.

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