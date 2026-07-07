Price of Forever Stamps could increase this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sending a letter could soon cost a little more.

The U.S. Postal Service is planning to raise the price of a First-Class Forever stamp from 78 cents to 82 cents, pending approval from federal regulators.

If approved, the new price would take effect on Sunday, meaning customers who purchase stamps after the increase would pay four cents more for each First-Class letter.

Forever stamps already purchased will still be valid after the price change, meaning customers who have them on hand will not need additional postage.

The Postal Service regularly adjusts stamp prices as part of its efforts to address rising operating costs and maintain its nationwide delivery network.

The proposed increase will not take effect unless it receives final approval from federal regulators.

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