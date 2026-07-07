Maitland Farmer’s Market relocates to Lake Lily Park this Sunday

MAITLND, Fla. — This Sunday, the Maitland Farmer’s Market will be at Lake Lily Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy fresh local produce and support the community!

0 of 5 Maitland Farmer’s Market will relocate to Lake Lily Park The Maitland Farmer’s Market will relocate to Lake Lily Park this Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., due to upcoming construction on its previous site. (City of Maitland/City of Maitland) Maitland Farmer’s Market will relocate to Lake Lily Park The Maitland Farmer’s Market will relocate to Lake Lily Park this Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., due to upcoming construction on its previous site. (City of Maitland) Maitland Farmer’s Market will relocate to Lake Lily Park The Maitland Farmer’s Market will relocate to Lake Lily Park this Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., due to upcoming construction on its previous site. (City of Maitland) Maitland Farmer’s Market will relocate to Lake Lily Park The Maitland Farmer’s Market will relocate to Lake Lily Park this Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., due to upcoming construction on its previous site. (City of Maitland) Maitland Farmer’s Market will relocate to Lake Lily Park The Maitland Farmer’s Market will relocate to Lake Lily Park this Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., due to upcoming construction on its previous site. (City of Maitland)

The weekly market, offering produce, plants, crafts, and food, was held for six years at Independence Lane.

Construction will start this month to extend the scenic downtown roadway to its former location.

City grounds and urban forestry crews are getting Lake Lily Park at Orlando and Maitland Avenue ready for the market featuring products from numerous local vendors.

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