Oviedo Mall receives approval for 700 new apartment units

OVIEDO, Fla. — Development Director Kevin Hipes is excited to share that Oviedo Mall has received all the necessary approvals to develop around 700 new apartment units.

This new development will transform the area into a lively mixed-use space, offering retail shops, entertaining venues, and comfortable homes for the community.

The multi-phase residential development will also provide residents with easy and walkable access to the mall’s amenities.

Construction for the initial phase, featuring 400 market-rate apartments and a new mall entrance, may start as early as late this year or the first quarter of 2027.

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