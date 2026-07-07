Man killed by deputy after threatening with firearm in Ocala, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is examining a deputy-involved shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in Marion County after a domestic disturbance call.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 2:26 p.m. to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 14900 block of Southwest 35th Avenue Road in Ocala.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a man involved in the incident. The Sheriff’s Office stated that he threatened a deputy with a firearm during the encounter.

According to investigators, the deputy fired his weapon, hitting the man to neutralize the threat. He then quickly started providing aid until Marion County Fire Rescue arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been notified.

FDLE will conduct an independent investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

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