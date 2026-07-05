New offshore habitat created from donated concrete utility poles

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County’s newest offshore habitat, the Brevard County Artificial Reef, was proudly unveiled during the Independence Day weekend. Located about 15 miles offshore from Port Canaveral.

The reef lies at depths of 80 to 85 feet, making it a notable feature in the area. This new artificial reef is the ninth one added since 2015, reflecting ongoing efforts to restore and strengthen Florida’s beautiful coastal ecosystem.

It was built with nearly 500 tons of donated concrete utility poles from the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC), designed to support marine habitats and improve recreational activities for boaters, anglers, and divers.

The concrete utility poles are now serving as essential marine habitats instead of ending up in a landfill. They offer important feeding and spawning areas for marine life.

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