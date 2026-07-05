Florida Lottery launches PICK Daily Games and CASH POP promotion

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery is excitingly launching a brand new promotion called “PICK Daily Games and CASH POP” that runs from July 2 to September 20.

Players can win cash prizes of up to $20,000, along with instant-win cash rewards and additional entries. This opportunity is available to everyone who buys eligible tickets such as CASH POP, PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK four, and PICK five during the promotional period.

Players can enter their eligible tickets by scanning the barcode using the Florida Lottery mobile app or submitting the ticket number here.

Maximize Entries

By purchasing one of each CASH POP ticket ($1, $2, $5, and $10) and one of each PICK Daily Game ($1+), you’ll immediately receive a $25 cash prize coupon or 15 bonus drawing entries.

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