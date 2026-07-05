Overnight ramp closures on SR 408 to I-4 for pavement marking

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will close the eastbound State Road 408 exit ramp to eastbound Interstate 4 at Exit 10B from July 7 to July 9 for pavement marking operations.

Eastbound State Road 408 exit ramp The Florida Department of Transportation will close the eastbound State Road 408 exit ramp to eastbound Interstate 4 at Exit 10B from July 7 to July 9 for pavement marking operations.

Motorists will need to follow a detour to access eastbound I-4, and the ramp will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

The closures are part of a larger safety improvement project on the loop ramp from eastbound S.R. 408 to eastbound I-4.

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