ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida woman faces over 113 felony charges for illegally accessing a court database and sharing info with a drug trafficking group.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that 32-year-old Crystal Lawson accessed the Comprehensive Case Information System (CCIS) to look up ongoing criminal cases involving a drug trafficking group under investigation.

Lawson, hired as a Juvenile Probation Officer with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in February 2022, gained access to the database as part of her duties. Despite being terminated later that year after an arrest on a battery charge, investigators state her system access was never revoked.

Central Florida woman faces 100+ felony charges for leaking court info to drug traffickers Lawson, hired as a Juvenile Probation Officer with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in February 2022 (WFTV)

Between January and May 2026, Lawson reportedly accessed the database 106 times without permission. Investigators allege she searched for active arrest warrants, identified co-defendants, and leaked details about upcoming arrests to organization members and associates.

Authorities say the leaks resulted in lost evidence, unrecovered assets, and at least one suspect fleeing to avoid arrest.

Lawson faces 113 felony counts of Unauthorized Access under Computer Crimes, with each carrying a possible five-year prison sentence.

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