Deputies engage in standoff at rural Volusia County home, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are engaged in a standoff with someone at a home in Seville.

That’s according to Volusia Sheriff’s Office, which said deputies responded Sunday night to the residence along Lake Juanita Road.

Volusia County standoff Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Seville, Volusia County, where officials said a standoff ensued on August 2, 2026. (WFTV staff)

Just before 11 p.m., a spokesperson for the department told Channel 9 that no deputies were injured but said the scene was “very much active.”

WFTV has also learned that a “shelter in place” alert was sent out to neighboring homes.

Volusia County standoff Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Seville, Volusia County, where officials said a standoff ensued on August 2, 2026. (WFTV staff)

WFTV was near the scene Sunday night into Monday morning and watched as VSO brought in its mobile command unit around 11:15 p.m. An armored vehicle used for critical incidents was spotted around 1 a.m., and two choppers were visible above the area for several hours.

Volusia County standoff Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Seville, Volusia County, where officials said a standoff ensued on August 2, 2026. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 has also learned that Sheriff Mike Chitwood responded to the scene Sunday night and that several agencies have been assisting VSO, including Volusia County Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Stick with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News This Morning beginning at 4:30 a.m. for live updates on this breaking story.

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