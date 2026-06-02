2026 hurricane season: Channel 9’s guide to hurricane preparedness in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has spent much of the past decade dealing with and recovering from one hurricane season after another.

From storm surge and wind damage along the east coast during hurricanes Matthew and Nicole, to widespread flooding from hurricanes Irma and Ian, to the historic tornado outbreak spawned by Hurricane Milton, tropical systems have brought a wide range of impacts to communities across the region.

Channel 9’s Severe Weather Team 9 is helping Central Florida prepare for the 2026 hurricane season with a special presentation, “Predicting the Path.”

Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry, now entering his 30th hurricane season in Central Florida, leads the special with a look at how families can prepare for the many challenges tropical systems can bring.

“If you’re a new Central Floridian, welcome,” Terry said during the special. “I’ve covered dozens of tropical systems here, both big and small, and have taken you through how to get ready for a storm and how to hunker down as a storm hits.”

The special also highlights how Severe Weather Team 9 and Live Dual Pol Doppler 9 radar are used to help keep viewers safe and informed before, during and after a storm.

Over the course of the half-hour special, Channel 9 meteorologists and reporters explain how to prepare for hurricane season, what threats Central Florida residents should take seriously and how storms can bring impacts far beyond the coast.

Watch the full special above.

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