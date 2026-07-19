Winter Springs to break ground on new East Wastewater Reclamation Facility

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 9 am for the city’s new East Wastewater Reclamation Facility.

This new facility represents Winter Springs’ latest investment to ensure its wastewater systems remain robust and operational far into the future. The construction is primarily funded through a loan from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s State Revolving Fund.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be attended by the Winter Springs Mayor, Commission, and staff, along with members of Wharton-Smith, the construction firm handling the project.

An additional $19.1 million has been secured for the facility’s construction, specifically allocated for Hurricane Helene and Milton Relief.

Following the groundbreaking this Tuesday, construction will commence on the East Wastewater Reclamation Facility. The project is backed by a loan from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s State Revolving Fund and dedicated hurricane relief funds.

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