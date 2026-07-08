Father pleads no contest in death of 12-year-old son in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Palm Bay father has pleaded no contest in connection with the death of his 12-year-old son, a case that has drawn strong reaction in court.

Mother of 12-year-old boy Palm Bay boy beaten to death speaks out

Jason Godleski admitted responsibility for the death of his son, Noah, after prosecutors said the child was subjected to severe punishment. Investigators found that Noah had been isolated in a laundry room for days, where he was beaten and ultimately left to die.

During sentencing, the judge expressed concern about the outcome, stating the court hesitated to accept the plea agreement, saying, “I don’t think 38 years is enough.”

Godleski was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Charged: Jason Godleski was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and failure to report a death. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities also charged Godleski’s girlfriend, Samarial Dubose, in connection with Noah’s death. She was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for her role in the case.

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