DeBary’s downtown development on track with 290 new properties

DEBARY, Fla. — Infrastructure is now officially in place for what will become DeBary’s downtown and soon buildings will begin going up.

The city announced plans to build a main street and downtown area in 2023, and construction began in 2024.

The first phase includes 290 townhomes, bungalows and commercial properties and the community couldn’t be more excited.

“Sounds like it’s going to be really neat, it’s in walking distance, you know, just have a cup of coffee and hang out,” said resident Dennis Hewitt.

“It will be really fun, and it’s going to be just like a community, and I’m really excited about that part,” said his wife, Michelle.

Nestled along the St. John’s River and halfway between Orlando and Daytona Beach, the city has never had an urban core.

In 2023, DeBary marked its 30th anniversary as a city, and its growth continues to accelerate.

“I have a list of 50 or so businesses that are ready to come in and they bug me every month. When can I start leasing or when can I buy?” said Director of Communications Shari Simmans.

Simmans said the development is expected to attract roughly 10-thousand additional residents.

“We also have the Publix going in right across the street on the corner, and once that comes in, that’s going to spur all the commercial out parcels,” said Simmans.

The entire downtown was expected to take about 3 to 5 years to complete after the groundbreaking in 2024. The city said it’s still on track with that timeline.

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