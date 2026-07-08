SpaceX set for early morning Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for another early morning Starlink mission from Florida’s Space Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The four-hour launch window opens just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, giving mission teams multiple opportunities to lift off if needed.

The mission will use a Falcon 9 first-stage booster making its 36th flight, continuing SpaceX’s efforts to reuse rockets.

The booster has previously supported a variety of missions, including NASA’s CRS-22, Crew-3, Crew-4 and CRS-25 flights, as well as commercial, international and 24 previous Starlink missions.

After separating from the rocket’s upper stage, the first-stage booster is expected to land on SpaceX’s “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch is part of SpaceX’s ongoing effort to expand its Starlink satellite internet constellation, which provides broadband service around the world.

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