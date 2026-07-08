Liberty Tree planted at Five Points to commemorate Declaration anniversary

SANFORD, Fla. — Today, at Five Points in Sanford, a new Liberty Tree was planted during a historic ceremony to mark the 250th anniversary of the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

This meaningful event, hosted by Seminole County, highlights a key moment in U.S. history and emphasizes how important it is to invest in the bright futures of our upcoming generations.

The community was warmly invited to participate, and city leaders mentioned that there would be more exciting events throughout the month to celebrate this special milestone anniversary.

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