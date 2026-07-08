Deputy shoots man near Kissimmee after responding to ‘mental health crisis,’ officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot a man early Wednesday after responding to a 911 call at a Kissimmee-area home.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said the deputy responded to the residence in the 4700 block of Marcos Circle around 2 a.m.

Officials said someone there called to report a family member who was “having a mental health crisis” and said that person might be armed with a weapon.

OCSO said after the deputy arrived on scene, a fight ensued between the suspect and the deputy, leading to the deputy shooting the man.

0 of 7 Deputy-involved shooting near Kissimmee The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to Marcos Circle for someone who was reportedly having a "mental health crisis." (WFTV staff) Deputy-involved shooting near Kissimmee The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to Marcos Circle for someone who was reportedly having a "mental health crisis." (WFTV staff) Deputy-involved shooting near Kissimmee The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to Marcos Circle for someone who was reportedly having a "mental health crisis." (WFTV staff) Deputy-involved shooting near Kissimmee The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to Marcos Circle for someone who was reportedly having a "mental health crisis." (WFTV staff) Deputy-involved shooting near Kissimmee The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to Marcos Circle for someone who was reportedly having a "mental health crisis." (WFTV staff) Deputy-involved shooting near Kissimmee The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to Marcos Circle for someone who was reportedly having a "mental health crisis." (WFTV staff)

A medical helicopter flew the injured suspect to a hospital; officials said he was “conscious and alert” at that time.

The deputy was not hurt, OCSO said, and no other injuries were reported during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is responding to the shooting scene and will conduct a full investigation.

Channel 9 reporter Sam Martello is near the crime scene and will have live updates beginning at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News this Morning.

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