Seminole County

Sanford police probe death of 70-year-old man found in vehicle

Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Sanford

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
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By Angel Green, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Sanford reports that local authorities are conducting an investigation following the discovery of a deceased male, estimated to be approximately 70 years of age.

The deceased male was found in his vehicle at a public parking lot near E Seminole Blvd and N Palmetto Blvd.

The cause of death is still unknown as the investigation proceeds, and Channel 9 will keep providing updates on this developing story as more details emerge.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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