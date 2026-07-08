Sheriff identifies man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after he was shot by a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was responding to a domestic disturbance Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called around 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday to a home in the 14900 block of Southwest 35th Avenue Road after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.

Investigators said James Cherry, 39, went to the home to confront his estranged wife and attempted to persuade her to let him inside, and she refused.

According to the sheriff’s office, a third party who was on the phone with the woman overheard the incident and called 911 out of concern for her safety.

When a deputy arrived, he contacted Cherry to gather information about the disturbance.

During the encounter, investigators said Cherry pulled out a firearm, ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon, and turned toward the deputy while armed.

The deputy then fired his weapon, striking Cherry, according to the sheriff’s office.

After Cherry was secured, the deputy began providing medical aid until Marion County Fire Rescue arrived.

Cherry was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

As is standard procedure in deputy-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

The deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

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