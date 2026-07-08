Police identify 2 victims killed in Casselberry crash; suspected driver named

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Two people killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry have been identified, and police have named the driver accused of causing the collision.

According to the Casselberry Police Department, the victims were identified as Christopher J. Marier, 42, and Tyler M. Marier, 40. Both men were inside a gray SUV that was struck near Sunnytown Road on Tuesday.

Police identified the driver of the black sedan involved in the crash as 26-year-old Marquavious Tayvon Wheaton.

Two killed in collision with fleeing fentanyl trafficking suspect in Casselberry, officials say The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation (WFTV)

Charges remain pending as the investigation continues.

The crash happened shortly after the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Wheaton, who was suspected of trafficking fentanyl near 25th Street and S.R. 417 in Sanford, according to the agency.

Investigators said Wheaton did not stop and fled.

Deputies did not pursue the vehicle, citing concerns for public safety, and instead used the agency’s aviation unit to maintain aerial surveillance.

The suspect vehicle traveled south on U.S. Route 17-92 at speeds exceeding 100 mph before entering Casselberry, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:04 p.m., the vehicle collided with another vehicle near Sunnytown Road.

The two occupants of the gray SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

Wheaton was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not immediately available.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including Altamonte Springs Police Department, Longwood Police Department, Winter Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

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