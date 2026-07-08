Orange County seeks artists for Barber Park Recreation Center project

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is looking for artists to create new artwork for the Barber Park Recreation Center in southeast Orlando.

The Orange County Public Art Review Board and Orange County Parks and Recreation are accepting applications from individual artists and artist teams for the public art project at Barber Park, 3701 Gatlin Ave.

The selected artwork should create a playful, interactive environment connected to the recreation center and surrounding park, according to the county’s call for artists. The opportunity includes a $29,100 commission budget, and selected artists asked to submit site-specific proposals will receive a $300 design stipend.

The county said possible designs could include freestanding sculptures, a canopy that plays with light, shade structures with seating, sensory elements, varied textures or kinetic components. Sculptures must be freestanding and not climbable.

Barber Park currently includes pavilions, playgrounds, a dog park, skatepark and an outdoor open-air hockey rink along Lake George. The new recreation center is expected to include social service programs, recreation space, a large gymnasium, fitness center and multipurpose activity rooms.

The opportunity is open to professional artists working in appropriate media. Student artists may apply if they have an experienced public artist serving as a mentor. The county said selected artists will need to work with a structural engineer to make sure the artwork can withstand Florida’s sun, heat and hurricane-force winds.

Applications are due July 24 at 11:59 p.m. through the CaFÉ Call for Entry system.

The county expects to notify artists by Aug. 6. Final proposals are due Oct. 1, with installation expected in summer or fall 2027.

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